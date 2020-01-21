HUDSON — The Jesup girls basketball team pulled of an upset on the road Monday night as they defeated No. 10-ranked Hudson, 54-44.
Hudson, now 11-2 overall, was No. 10 in Class 2A in the rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Jan. 16.
Jesup is 10-3 overall after winning it's sixth consecutive game.
Jesup statistics were not available by press time.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup | 16 | 7 | 11 | 20 | — 54
Hudson | 13 | 8 | 14 | 9 | — 44
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.