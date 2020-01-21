Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HUDSON — The Jesup girls basketball team pulled of an upset on the road Monday night as they defeated No. 10-ranked Hudson, 54-44.

Hudson, now 11-2 overall, was  No. 10 in Class 2A in the rankings compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released Jan. 16.

Jesup is 10-3 overall after winning it's sixth consecutive game.

Jesup statistics were not available by press time.

SCORING BY QUARTER

Jesup | 16  | 7  | 11  | 20 | — 54

Hudson  | 13 |  8  | 14  | 9  | — 44

UP NEXT

The J-Hawks travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday.