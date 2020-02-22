INDEPENDENCE – The 2020 Independence girls’ bowling team made history on February 18, 2020, becoming the school district’s first state qualifying team. Of the six schools in their district at the qualifying meet, Independence came out on top with a score of 2,487.
Coach Todd Lamphier says the girls have had their eyes on punching their ticket to state since last season, and it looks like their hard work has certainly paid off.
“Many of these girls are back from last season,” said Lamphier. “They set a goal last year to make it to state, and they really stepped up and took care of business this season.”
This year’s team consists of freshman Cora Nabholz, sophomore Riley Campbell, and juniors Zoey Ratchford, Jaden Schwarting, Audrey Stephens, and Addie Nabholz. In the program’s three short years, Lamphier says the team has grown exponentially, thanks to hard work and determination.
“In previous years, the girls were bowling about 110 pins per game; now they’re averaging around 165,” said Lamphier. “They’ve put in a lot of time and effort to get to where we are today.”
Lamphier hopes that same effort continues at the state tournament on Monday, and he knows the team will make Independence proud.
“They’ve been really good about not getting ahead of themselves this season, and focusing on the task at hand,” said Lamphier. “We might not be the favorite for Monday’s competition, but I know we can show up, get the job done, and represent Independence well.”
The team will compete at the 1A State Bowling Tournament at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Tickets are available for purchase online and can also be purchased on-site the day of the tournament. For more information, visit https://ighsau.org/news/2020-state-bowling-tournament-central/.