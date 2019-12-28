INDEPENDENCE – How do you combat invasive plant species in an environmentally safe way? With an invasion of goats!
Stephany Harvey approached the Independence City Council with a request to temporarily waive the ban on livestock in the city so that she could bring in some goats to graze an area of her property where it was impossible to use machinery to clear grass and noxious weeds. After explaining the process and promising it would be for only a couple of weeks, the council agreed.
Harvey contacted Goats on the Go – Dubuque. The service is provided by Tim and Peg Harbaugh and their children from their Cox Springs Farm near Peosta. Their goats (mostly Boer, Kiko, Savanna, and Spanish breeds) can eat 26 pounds of weeds a day. For the job, they only bring out does (females), wethers (castrated males), and kids (young goats).
“The goats prefer green leaves,” said Peg, “ but they like just about everything. They won’t eat tin cans and tires, but there are certain species that they like at a certain time…thistles, wild parsnip, multiflora rose, honeysuckle, bittersweet, they love all of it.”
There are several reasons goats are the right animal to use. They like a variety of plants, they have small feet and don’t compact the soil and, most importantly of all, they grind the seeds to a point that they cannot germinate after passing through their digestive system.
The Harbaughs have shown their award-winning goats at the Dubuque County Fair for years, but heard about using goats to graze difficult areas. They researched the idea, formally called “targeted grazing,” and found there was already a business, Goats on the Go, located in Ames. They signed up to be a franchise and the business has been expanding for the last two years.
“The clients enjoy the show,” Peg said about watching the goats.
The Harbaughs set up an electric fence to protect the goats from coyotes or other bothersome predators. Keeping with the environmentally safe vibe, they use a small solar-powered generator/battery to send out a periodic pulse to remind the goats where to stay.
To see a video interview and the goats in action, visit the Bulletin Journal’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsVJpRs84eQ. For more information on Goats on the Go – Dubuque, visit coxspringsfarm.com.
Originally published on September 18.