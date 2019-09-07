INDEPENDENCE – While organizers are still doing the bookkeeping, early indications are it was a good year for the BrewBQ, which will mean a nice donation to their charity partner, Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
While the BBQ banners were handed out at the event, it took some time to arrange the presentation of the Mike’s Hard Lemonade tandem bicycle. Thanks to a ticket bought by his mother, Brandon Siebert of Jesup is the lucky winner.
Visit brewbq.org for more information on the event and how to become the 2020 charity partner.