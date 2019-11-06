DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is forming the Iowa Census Complete Count Committee (CCC) to increase awareness among Iowans about the importance of completing the U.S. Census in 2020. The governor named Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg as chair of the committee and Secretary of State Paul Pate as vice chair.
“Iowans take their civic responsibility seriously,” said Gov. Reynolds. “In the last two censuses, we’ve been second and third highest in the nation in our initial participation rate. I’m hoping that this committee can help us be first in the nation in Census participation in 2020. In addition to being critical for reapportionment, the Census helps determine the allocation of an estimated $650 billion each year in funding for schools, roads, and other public services.”
“Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. has taken a detailed count of the people, as required by the Constitution,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg. “Not only does it guide congressional redistricting, but it is foundational to our representative government, being used to bring fair representation at the state and local levels. By responding to that initial Census mailing, Iowans can help ensure our state is completely counted and fairly represented.”
“Iowa is consistently among the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation, and I’m committed to Governor Reynolds’ goal to make us number one in Census participation,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I have no doubt Iowans will step up once again.”
The CCC will work to raise awareness of the Census and its importance and also provide a way to share best practices from the estimated 30-40 local complete count committees that have formed in Iowa. The Census date is April 1, 2020, and this will be the first Census that people are able to respond to online.
Iowa has traditionally had one of the highest initial response rates to the Census. In 2010, 79% of Iowans responded voluntarily, the third highest in the nation. In 2000, 82 percent voluntarily responded, the second highest. The other states that typically round out the top three are Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Gov. Reynolds said her office will be accepting applications until November 22 from Iowans interested in serving on the CCC, and will also be reaching out to individuals representative of traditionally undercounted groups and organizations with a wide reach into Iowa communities.
Those interested should visit the Governor’s Office website at www.governor.iowa.gov and choose the Census 2020 tab for how to apply.
More information on the 2020 U.S. Census can be found at www.2020census.gov.