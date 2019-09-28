DES MOINES – On September 25, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, September 28, 2019, as Carson King Day in the state of Iowa. The text of the proclamation can be found below:
“WHEREAS, volunteerism and selflessness defines Iowans by nature. Because in Iowa, individuals like Carson King demonstrate how Iowa Nice isn’t just a slogan, but our way of life; and
“WHEREAS, Carson King can showcase who we are as a people, not only by selflessly donating to a worthy cause, but spreading the message of generosity. Because of his efforts, over $1 million and counting has gone towards the renowned University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City; and
“WHEREAS, Carson King continues to be a force for change, stating he’s working to raise $2 million for the hospital before September 30th; and
“WHEREAS, the Carson King Story embodies a young man’s ability to help a cause greater than himself and can serve as a model for others to follow; and
“WHEREAS, Carson King has shown that one person can make a difference and one person can make positive change even through the unlikeliest of ways:
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, do hereby proclaim September 28th, 2019, as Carson King Day in the State of Iowa and thank him for his contributions to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Iowa children, and their families.”
Editor’s Note: King, a former Iowa State University student, is aiming to raise $2 million for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital by the end of September. He rose to national prominence after his humorous sign requesting beer money appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast prior to the Iowa-Iowa State football on September 14. When the money started rolling in to King’s Venmo account – approximately $1.5 million so far – he decided to give it to a worthy cause.
Venmo is a digital wallet that allows users to make and share payments with friends. It is a service of PayPal, Inc., a licensed provider of money transfer services.
Beer distributor Anheuser-Busch, maker of Busch Light, initially lauded King for his generosity and provided matching funds to the fundraising campaign. Matching funds from other sources who supported King’s cause, including Venmo, followed.
This week, a story surfaced in the Des Moines Register about allegedly unseemly social media posts King made when he was 16. Following the release of the story, Anheuser-Busch severed ties with him. Their fund matching campaign ends September 30.
Venmo continues to support King.
King has taken responsibility for the posts and apologized, saying he is not the same person he was at 16.
If ongoing social media posts from the public are a true measure of anything in this day and age, support for King and his cause continues to grow in Iowa and across the country.
It is this editor’s opinion that the same cannot be said for Anheuser-Busch and the Des Moines Register.
To help Carson King reach his fundraising goal of $2 million by the end of September, go to https://venmo.com/Carson-King-25.