Area top academic high school seniors were among those chosen across Iowa for the 2020 Governor’s Scholar Program.
They are listed alphabetically by school district: East Buchanan, Winthrop, Nicole Pettinger; Independence, Caroline Reyner; Jesup, Allie Borgerding; North Fayette Valley, Payten Lehmann; Oelwein, Nicholas Dittmer; Starmont, Sarah Pech; Wapsie Valley, Fairbank, Gavin Hyde; West Central, Maynard, Aryel Allwood.
The in-person ceremony for this year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing guidelines concerning public gatherings. Owing to K-12 schools being shut down midway through the eighth semester, results are based on the first seven semesters.
In addition to being recognized as the state’s brightest students, more than 99 students of 100 from the group participate in school activities. More than three in five plan to pursue their post-secondary education in Iowa.
All students will receive a recognition plaque and certificate to commemorate their achievement.
The Governor’s Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau, again presented the recognition, which began in 2003.
In addition, each student’s most influential teacher will also receive a certificate of appreciation.