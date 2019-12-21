DES MOINES – On December 18, the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative officially adopted its recommendations to present to Gov. Kim Reynolds for the 2020 legislative session. The task forces considered ideas from task force members, industry experts, and public input to develop recommendations for the governor’s consideration as she looks to build on the success made in 2019.
A summary of the recommendations may be found at https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/ERI_Reccomendations_122019%20%281%29.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
“By connecting, investing and growing our rural communities, we can ensure Iowa’s success is every Iowan’s success. We know how to come together to think differently and build an Iowa that shatters expectations,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The efforts made today will allow us to build on the significant achievements made in 2019 to expand, grow, and revitalize rural Iowa.”
“The Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative is about making sure there is opportunity and prosperity in every corner of our state,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg, co-chair of the governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. “Today’s recommendations will keep us moving in the right direction.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to co-chair the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative and look forward to working with her administration to build on the success from this past year,” said Sandy Ehrig, co-chair of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. “I want to thank task force members for putting together these recommendations that seek to better connect, invest, and grow our rural communities.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Reynolds signed HF 772, the Empower Rural Iowa Act, that will lay the foundation for vibrant rural communities by providing incentives for broadband and workforce housing. The bill passed the Iowa Legislature unanimously, was a key priority in the governor’s Condition of the State Address, and was based on previous task force recommendations of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.