BUCHANAN COUNTY – Preparations for the 2020 Buchanan County Fair kicked off on Saturday, Dec. 14, with the beef weigh-in hosted by the Winthrop Veterinary Clinic. Approximately 77 beef cattle were weighed and ear-tagged. Depending on their class of competition, some also underwent retinal scanning and had tattoo identification recorded.
“Thank you to the Winthrop vets, Pat Donnelly [beef committee superintendent], the beef committee, and all of the volunteers who made everything run so smoothly,” said Melanie Weber, county youth coordinator. “Most of all, thanks to all the Buchanan County 4-Hers participating in this year’s beef show. It takes hard work and dedication to get beef ready for our fair. It looks like we are off to a great start.”
The Buchanan County Fair is scheduled to be held July 6-11 for local 4-Hers. The official 4-H Fair schedule should be approved in January 2020. 4-Hers participating in the beef show are reminded that information collected at the weigh-in must be verified in 4-H Online by Feb. 1. For more information or assistance, call the Extension Office at 319-334-7161.
All Buchanan County 4-Hers participating in the Buchanan County Fair must be re-enrolled on 4-H Online by May 15. The cost is $25 each if completed before 12/31/19 and $35 after 1/1/20. All first year participants are free.
Go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/page/join-4-h for more information or call the Extension Office at 319-334-7161.