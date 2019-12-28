INDEPENDENCE – After 80-plus years, Greenley Lumber began the process of closing their doors in May.
“It’s time,” said LeRoy Greenley, president and son of founder Oliver M. Greenley.
Oliver Greenley started trucking grain and hay in 1936. He expanded the business by buying the Doris Elevator (located four miles east of Independence) in 1939 and the Jesup Elevator in 1941. He started a Minneapolis-Moline implement dealership in 1940. The dealership, the Moline Farm Store, was relocated to the north side of town. That business closed in 1973.
The grain business continued to grow. In the late 1940s, Oliver also purchased the Wapsipinicon Mill. In 1948, the Greenley Lumber Company was added to the hay, grain, and farm implement businesses. The “Lumber Shed” and “Mill Shed” were built next to the business office, where they stand today.
In 1958, Greenley Development Company was incorporated. The business developed land for the construction of homes and businesses (both commercial and industrial).
“He was an entrepreneur,” LeRoy said of his father, who passed in 1984.
After studying engineering at college, LeRoy started his career in Texas, where he met his wife of 54 years, Collette. They moved to Independence in 1968 and LeRoy was named president.
“I’ve really enjoyed it and got a lot of satisfaction,” said LeRoy about his retirement.
LeRoy is grateful for the customers and his employees — like David Doyle, who was a company manager for 27 years, and Loren Ellis who began in 1990 and has been manager since 2003. Other long-term employees include LeRoy’s Aunt Jane Riedemann (31 years) and Evelyn Loke (27 years).
Originally published on May 1.