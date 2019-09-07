DES MOINES – As the organic market continues to grow, Iowa producers, landowners, and
businesses are looking for opportunities to participate in this movement. The Iowa Organic Association (IOA) and regional partners will deliver a series of “Growing Organic Expertise in Iowa” workshops to provide the information, tools, and resources needed for agriculture service providers and consultants to support farmers interested in organic transition, diversification, and expansion.
This full-day workshop will provide information from organic experts and present resources about the national organic program, organic certification and transition, organic standards and production practices, and insight into current organic market trends and demands. The target audience for the workshop includes the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Extension Service, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D), County Conservation, crop insurance agents, farm lenders, farming organizations, farmers, agriculture educators and students, and others interested in learning more about organic opportunities.
Currently, Iowa ranks fifth in the U.S. and represents five percent of the nation’s certified organic farms, and yet less than one percent of Iowa’s agriculture production is organic.
Rosalyn Lehman, IOA executive director, said, “Many of Iowa’s farmers and landowners struggle to find reliable support as they explore new organic production systems and land uses.”
These workshops will provide guidance and tools to adequately assist organic and transitioning farmers and landowners.
Today, the organic market is a $50 billion industry.
“As the market continues to grow, and demand for domestic, organic products continues to exceed supply, it is necessary that Iowa service providers are skilled and knowledgeable about organic agriculture to help Iowa farmers diversify and grow organic acres,” said Kevin Kuhn, Iowa NRCS resource conservationist.
Expanding organic production in Iowa is as much an opportunity for farmers to diversify production and income streams as it is for businesses supporting those producers.
The October “Growing Organic Expertise in Iowa” workshops are the first in a series of 20 regional workshops that will be offered across Iowa over the next two years. The locations for the October 2019 workshops include:
• October 1: Northeast Iowa Community College, 1625 Highway 150 S, Calmar
• October 2: Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Road SE, Cedar Rapids
• October 3: Rock Island Depot, 102 Chestnut Street, Atlantic
• October 4: Hamilton County Extension, 311 Bank Street, Webster City
To register, visit https://www.iowaorganic.org/calendar or call 515-608-8622. There is a $20 fee to participate, and lunch will be included.
IOA’s “Growing Organic Expertise in Iowa” workshop training series is made possible with grant support from the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program.
The Iowa Organic Association (IOA) is a statewide, 501©3 non-profit organization committed to organic education, advocacy and cooperation. Its membership is a diverse community of Iowa’s organic farmers, gardeners, food and farm businesses, advocates, and consumers who are devoted to expanding organic opportunities and building a more sustainable Iowa. For more information, visit www.iowaorganic.org.