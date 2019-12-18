The year 2019 is quickly coming to a close. It seems to be a good time to review the past 12 months and reflect on what has happened in Independence. We are seeing unprecedented growth, both new developments and improvements to existing infrastructure and facilities.
The 1st Street E and Melone Creek Bridge projects highlight the summer’s construction with improved pedestrian crossing at the library and wider trails on the bridge. These projects totaled just over $4.4 million in construction costs with over $2.2 million in federal road and state bridge funds helping to pay for the work. The addition of Enterprise Drive E and reconstruction of 10th Street SW and one block of 5th Avenue SW accounted for the majority of street work.
Next, plans for a 2021 bid letting to reconstruct Highway 150 through Independence are underway. This is a project that is many years overdue, and we are excited to partner with the Iowa DOT to make this a reality. The estimated project cost of $7.9 million will be shared with the State of Iowa covering the construction costs of the roadway and the City taking advantage of the project to replace water and sewer lines along the entire stretch of roadway. We also plan to improve to and add to stormwater facilities along the route through this project.
The Independence trail system received a boost with the addition of a segment of trail on 1st Street W, which included a pedestrian crossing in front of the elementary schools and the installation of a culvert on the future Liberty Trail South extension south of Bland Boulevard. The culvert project was possible due to a partnership among the City of Independence, Buchanan County Roads, Steve Gee, and the Four Seasons Trail Committee. A big thank-you to those who made this possible as it will open up an additional trail opportunity in the area currently seeing the greatest housing growth in town.
Additional trails are planned for Enterprise Drive to 6th Avenue and north to existing sidewalks. A trail from Lovers Lane north to Bland Boulevard is also being looked at in the near future.
Skogman Homes has started their single-family housing development in the southeast part of town with three units planned initially and a total of 14 units once the area is built out. Steve Gee has added over 30 units in Goldfinch Court and is beginning the process to add more than 40 additional units in the new Hummingbird Court development. To compliment these projects, Independence Construction is building single-family units in the Jackson Green Development on the east side of 6th Avenue and a tri-plex rental unit on 6th Avenue NW beginning in 2020. Echo Development has built out 24 multi-family units this year with another 24 units coming in 2020 just off of Enterprise Drive W. In total, the City has seen more than $7 million in new housing development.
On the commercial development front, we have watched Rydell Automotive build a new facility on Highway 150 S, Casey’s South expand their facility with additional truck parking, Geater Manufacturing begin another expansion to an already booming operation, Wapsie Valley Creamery continue their pattern of growth, and Pries Aluminum add another 50,000 square feet to their operations. In total, there will be over $15 million in new development by the time we usher in 2020.
This growth has been several years in the making with the City working closely with Buchanan County Economic Development, housing developers, and business owners in a partnership that acknowledges and respects what each has to offer. With this momentum, 2020 and beyond look very bright for our community. Thank you to each business, developer, and partner who is committed to making Independence a great place. It is truly a time to celebrate our spirit!