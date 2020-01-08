INDEPENDENCE – Local 4-H members will have the opportunity to explore communications and fashion during the 2020 Buchanan County 4-H Communications Day and Fashion Show on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, in Independence.
“Communications is how we share information, ideas, and thoughts,” explained County Youth Coordinator Melanie Jacobs. “It can be verbal, written, or drawn. In 4-H, we want our members to learn and practice good communication skills. Giving project reports at club meetings, being an officer, keeping a record book, giving a demonstration, presenting a talk, and much more can be ways that you can build your communication skills.”
All 4-H members are encouraged to join the fun by creating presentations, making display posters, or being part of a skit. Just about any topic a 4-Her has explored could be a topic for a Communications Day presentation. Some past topics include archery, Roman mythology, cake decorating, banana bread baking, houseplant transplanting, and equestrian care and grooming.
Communications Day forms and resources are available online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/content/communications-day.
Fashion show participants can compete in the following areas:
Fashion Revue – Garments are constructed, hand-knitted, or crocheted by the member during the current 4-H year.
Clothing Selection – A purchased garment that was coordinated to fall into one of three categories: Casual Clothes, Sports or Functional Clothes, or Special Occasion (Dressy) Clothes. 4-Hers are limited to one clothing selection per year and should be able to answer questions about where they plan to wear it. What kind of care does it require? Why accessorize the way you did?
$15 Challenge – The entire outfit must be purchased for $15 or less from garage sales and/or consignment or resale shops. The $15 does not include shoes or accessories. Receipts are required. 4-Hers are limited to one $15 Challenge clothing selection per year and should be able to answer questions about where they plan to wear it. What kind of care does it require? Why accessorize the way you did?
For more information about the Buchanan County 4-H Communication Day and Fashion Show or joining, 4-H call the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or contact Melanie Jacobs at mealniew@iastate.edu.