BUCHANAN – Big changes have occurred for the Buffalo Bells 4-H Club recently.
Along with starting the new year, new members, and new officers, the club also ended a legacy of over 65 years. The name Buffalo Bells was decided to be removed in order to make the club sound more gender-friendly, as the club had recently announced they were a co-ed club (although technically always had been), and a brainstorm began to find the new name.
After weeks of thinking and discussing, on November 11, 2019, the club voted that the new club name would be the Buffalo Bells and Buckles and Clover Kids.
The club has a rich history. They were originally called the Buffalo Farmettes, which was based out of Stanley. There is no exact date of when the Farmettes were organized, but records go back as far as 1954. They were one of several clubs in Buchanan county; they were an all-girls club. They had many girls recognized at the county and state levels and completed many activities.
The Buffalo Bells began in 1960, basing themselves out of Middlefield Township. Founding leaders were Mrs. Richard Kinney and Mrs. Ronald Decker, and there were six founding members. The name was evolved from the club they were born from, as they chose to keep the Buffalo part.
Fast forward 60 years, the new Buffalo Bells and Buckles are preparing for a big year full of new possibilities. They are planning fun field trips and activities and preparing for upcoming meetings. Presentation Day being held in March, and field trips are planned for February and April. The club is incredibly excited for the things in store for this next chapter of their history.