BUCHANAN COUNTY – Are you an individual or family looking for an opportunity to buy a decent, affordable home? Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is seeking qualified applicants to purchase homes in Buchanan County. Affordable home ownership opportunities are available in Lamont and Independence.
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability, and self-reliance though shelter. Applicants must earn between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, demonstrate an ability to pay back a monthly mortgage, and complete 500 hours of sweat equity building homes, working in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and completing homebuyer education classes.
When considering Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as an affordable solution to homeownership, ask yourself the following questions:
Are you currently living in inadequate or cost-burdened housing, where the rental costs are greater than 30 percent of your monthly income?
Do you have steady monthly income?
Do you consistently pay your bills each month and manage your debts?
Do you have a willingness to become a full partner in the Habitat program, and will you commit to 500 hours of sweat equity?
Have you been denied a conventional mortgage through your bank?
If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, we encourage you to apply today. Call the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity office at 319-235-9946 or visit www.webuildhabitat.org to inquire about homeownership opportunities in Buchanan County.