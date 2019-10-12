INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center planning “Halloween Fun” from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. This fun-filled afternoon is for the young as well as for the young-at-heart. Children will be admitted FREE with an adult admission, which is half price ($5) for this event only. Admission includes Halloween games and refreshments and entitles you to tour the Agribition Center.
Wear your Halloween costume for a “free” gift. Bring your camera and have your picture taken as a pumpkin.
For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or find us on Facebook.