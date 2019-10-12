Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Heartland Acres Halloween costumes

Two kids at a previous Heartland Acres Halloween event.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Heartland Acres Agribition Center planning “Halloween Fun” from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. This fun-filled afternoon is for the young as well as for the young-at-heart. Children will be admitted FREE with an adult admission, which is half price ($5) for this event only. Admission includes Halloween games and refreshments and entitles you to tour the Agribition Center.

Wear your Halloween costume for a “free” gift. Bring your camera and have your picture taken as a pumpkin.

For more information about Heartland Acres, please visit www.heartlandacresusa.com, call 319-332-0123, or find us on Facebook.

Tags