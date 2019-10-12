QUASQUETON – Get in the spirit of the season on Saturday, October 19, at the Halloween Kickoff Parade, Quasky style! The parade starts at 2 p.m., and it will feature lots of candy tossed to spectators along the route.
The day’s events are sponsored by American Legion Post 434 and Wee Willy’s.
Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy a number of activities following the parade.
Parade registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Wee Willy’s. Golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs may be entered in the parade. Cost is $10 per vehicle with a licensed driver. The vehicle must be registered to safely travel on roadways. Neither party is responsible for accidents.
Drawings for best decorated vehicle and for best dressed occupants by category will be held.
Chili and hotdogs will be provided by the Legion Auxiliary. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and continues until the food is gone.
Other events include a 50/50 raffle for adults and a kids’ raffle for children age 12 and under for $1. Drawings start at 4 p.m. – ticket holders must be present to win.
There will also be karaoke in the evening.