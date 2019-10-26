BUCHANAN COUNTY – A number of Halloween and trick or treating events are schedule throughout the area in the coming days. Check out what’s planned for your community from the list below.
Motorists – please be aware of children being out and about in our towns or neighborhoods during this time. Let’s all have a safe Halloween!
Independence
Thursday, October 31: The Indee Community Bible Church will once again serve the community with a protective parking lot – a “Trunk or Treat” event – for distributing candy, hot chocolate, and cider from 4 to 6 p.m.; downtown trick or treating, 5 to 5:30 p.m.; citywide trick or treating, 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, October 25, 5 to 7 p.m.: Halloween Boo Bash at the Falcon Civic Center. For all ages. Crafts, photo booth, and games available. Call the Independence Library at 319-334-2470 for questions or to volunteer to help.
Aurora
Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.: citywide trick or treating
Brandon
Sunday, October 27, 1 to 3 p.m.: the Brandon Area Community Club’s annual Halloween party at the Brandon Area Community Center. Infants through 6th graders are welcome to attend. Games, prizes, and food. Costume contest at 2 p.m.
Thursday, October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.: trick or treating
Fairbank
Thursday, October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: trick or treating
Hazleton
Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.: trick or treating
The Commercial Club will have treat bags for children at the park at 5 p.m.
Jesup
Thursday, October 31, 6 to 8 p.m.: citywide trick or treating
Lamont
Sunday, October 27, 4 to 6 p.m.: The Community Club is sponsoring a Halloween party at the fire station. Come in costume. Refreshments, treats, fun, and games are on the agenda.
Thursday, October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.: trick or treating
Quasqueton
Thursday, October 31, 4 to 7 p.m.: trick or treating
Rowley
Thursday, October 31: trick or treating, no set hours
Winthrop
Thursday, October 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m.: trick or treating
Calling all children in Winthrop and the surrounding area! The Winthrop C&C Club is sponsoring Winthrop’s first “Trunk or Treat” in the city park on Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At this event, costumed children can walk through a parking lot, stop at cars that have decorated trunks, and receive candy. All businesses are welcome to come and bring your best decorated “trunk” for our Halloween guests! C&C Club will have a FREE hotdog stand and hayrack rides. Costume contest categories (winner will receive a Sinclair Speede Shop gift certificate) include 0 to 2 years old, 3 to 6 years old, and 7 to 12 years old. The winner of the trunk decorating contest get a gift certificate to Okoboji Grill.