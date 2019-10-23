INDEPENDENCE – When Dylan Moffatt was six years old, he hated the water. He would get drug along to his big sister Brittany’s swim practices and would sit and watch her, but had no desire to get in. As time went on, though, his sister’s coach insisted that he needed to give swimming a try, so he was signed up for lessons.
At first, he hated it. He struggled to swim and had a hard time keeping his head above the water. Many times, he said he never wanted to come back, but he would always pick himself up and come back to the next practice.
Then Dylan had his first meet. “He was six, swimming against 8-and-unders,” his mom, Caroline Stickler, shares. “We told him before we went to the meet, ‘Okay, you’re six, just learning how to swim, you’re not going to get any medals or ribbons, don’t worry about it. Then he came home with a ribbon in every event he swam. And that’s when he decided it was fun.”
From then on, he launched into swimming full bore. Dylan and his family were living in Cedar Falls at the time, so as he grew up, he swam for the Cedar Falls Tigers. In his early years, he struggled with asthma and was even hospitalized from it on a few occasions, but his persistent swimming strengthened his lungs to the point that by the age of 12, doctors said that he had outgrown the condition.
Soon, ribbons turned into medals and trophies. Dylan did exceedingly well, but it wasn’t simply raw talent. Inside, he had the drive to push ahead. It wasn’t strictly competition with the other swimmers that drove him, so much as seeing in himself the ways he fell short and could improve, and then buckling down and doing the hard work to do better next time.
By the time he reached his high school years, the Moffatt family had moved to Independence, though for a time Dylan continued swimming for the Tigers. His freshman year saw him winning the state championship in the 500-yard freestyle, a feat he duplicated his sophomore year while smashing the old Iowa record by more than two seconds for a time of 4:27:77.
Dylan has been a student at Independence High School since the 2016-17 school year.
He has done quite well at medium distances, like the 500- and 800-yard freestyles, but he enjoys pushing himself in the longer distances like the 1,000- and 1,650-yard freestyles as well. In 2018, he took 13th at the Junior Nationals in the 1,500-meter freestyle.
The summer of 2019 saw him sharply beating his own personal bests in the 100-, 200-, 400-, 800-, and 1,500-meter freestyles at Junior Nationals, where he was in the top 20 for all his events. Dylan took sixth place in the 400 meters and eighth in the 800 meters.
For Dylan, discipline, hard work, and routine help keep him on track to success. When he is at a competition, he always starts his day with a bowl of oatmeal, keeps a strict routine of warming up, then thoroughly drying off his goggles, cap, and hair before each race. Once he gets into the blocks, he keeps his mind focused on what lies right in front of him.
“[I think about] how I am going to swim this race. How much it is going to hurt. Trying to keep myself calm and my heart rate low.” Then the race begins, and he plunges into the water. He keeps his eyes out for signals from his coach, but more often than not, as he sets his pace, his brain tunes in to a random holiday jingle.
“There must be something about Christmas music that is good for keeping rhythm, because I get it stuck in my head a lot. Sometimes it’s dreadful listening to Christmas music in your head. And then sometimes I think about food, like the amount of food I’m going to eat after the race.” Which, for Dylan, who eats around 4,000 calories a day, that is a lot to think about.
Not every race goes how Dylan wants it to. He isn’t upset so much with being bested by other swimmers as not besting himself. When he doesn’t hit the time he’s shooting for, though, Dylan tries not to dwell on it.
“A race is a race. If it was good, it was good. If it was bad, it was bad. I have a five-minute rule for myself. If I have a bad race, I have five minutes to be upset, and then I’ve got to move on. It doesn’t matter anymore, it’s done. I just focus on the next race. I’ve definitely had a lot of meets where I haven’t gotten my best times. I’ve thought it was the worst meet, but I got a lot out of it. I think more lessons are learned from doing bad than doing good. I’ve learned more from me swimming my worst races than swimming my best races.”
Right now, Dylan’s life is ramping up toward the Winter Junior Nationals, which will be held in Federal Way, Washington, the second week of December. He keeps a busy schedule between practices at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center and the normal school life of a high school senior.
According to Dylan, “In the morning, I’ll usually get up around 4:30 or 5, depending on where I’m at for morning practice. Then I’ll have practice for an hour and a half for swimming and an hour for dryland and weights. Then I’ll try to get a quick breakfast in, shower, and head to school. I go through my school day, and I have release so I get to go home a little bit earlier, then I’ll have a lunch/snack and then do homework and all the schoolwork and go to practice and at night come home, eat, and sleep. I get some days off, and weekends help because I can shift workouts around for drylands and everything can be in the morning and then I’ll have the whole afternoon to do stuff.”
When Dylan does have a break from being in the water, he’s often still found on it. He loves boating and riding jet skis. If he does have to be on dry ground, he enjoys fixing cars and working on projects around the house. His home has a beautiful wrap-around deck that he and his stepdad Greg put in together.
As his mother has watched his swim career develop, she has also watched his character develop, especially in his desire to work as hard as he needs to reach his goals. “He tries really hard in school, he works hard to keep his grades where they need to be. When he works around the house, he’s always at it until he’s done. Any time he does anything, he just says, “Ok, I’m going to do this,” and then that’s what he does.”
Dylan knows he wouldn’t be able to reach these goals if it wasn’t for his family. “[They are] really supportive of me swimming. There’s always a lot of travel and me being gone for practice and meets. Especially recently, I’ve been on the national level competing. Not a lot of meets are in Iowa or the Midwest, so traveling to places on either coast. In the Midwest, we drive, or they help me find plane tickets to fly to meets.”
His coaches have also been huge encouragers and helped him manage things and balance his life and challenge him to push past his limits. Dylan feels Nick Lakin, the head coach of UNI’s swimming and diving program, had done a lot to help him grow over the years.
As Dylan approaches the end of his high school years, he would like to see himself swimming for and studying at Missouri State University. He hasn’t quite worked out what he wants to do career-wise, but he’s sure he will always keep some involvement in swimming. Whether it’s helping kids in local swim programs or involvement with a college team, Dylan hopes to stay in the water for years to come.