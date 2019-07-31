SAN DIEGO, CA – Harry John Wessels Jr., 68, originally from Jesup, Iowa, died peacefully at his home in San Diego, California, on July 4, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on August 3 at 3 p.m. at the Littleton Cemetery, followed by a gathering at the Hookanliner in Littleton. Later in August, there will be a celebration of life with his many friends and coworkers in San Diego.
