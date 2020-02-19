WATERLOO – Independence native Cameron Hayward, Doctor of Chiropractic (DC), has obtained the prestigious postgraduate designation of Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP) by the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (ACBSP).
Dr. Hayward’s journey into world of chiropractic care began in Independence.
“I had a concussion in high school and was dealing with a lot of headaches and neck stiffness,” said Dr. Hayward. “I went to one of the local chiropractors and found relief for my headaches. I then went regularly during sport seasons to help me reduce pain and improve performance. Despite my success with chiropractic care, I was not interested in it as a career (I wanted to be a physical therapist). In college, I began to read about some of the philosophy of chiropractic and how it can be used to help prevent issues that really resonated with me. I always viewed physical therapy as helping someone to get their function back following a surgery or injury but with chiropractic I thought (and still think) that I can help someone move better so they can better avoid injury and pain.”
Dr. Hayward matriculated at the world-famous Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport. He was fortunate and talented enough to receive a scholarship to play rugby while there.
Palmer College was started in 1895 after D.D. Palmer performed an “adjustment” with just his hands. With that, he changed spinal health and well-being forever and established and the chiropractic profession. This year marks the 125th anniversary, and the milestone will be noted with a Founder’s Day celebration at Palmer in September.
Dr. Hayward says there are many “types” of practice, many of which come from the techniques used by the chiropractor. Some population-based specialties also exist in the profession.
“I have chosen to take extra coursework after my doctorate focusing on the prevention, diagnosis, and management of sports injuries,” he said. “So far I have taken 100 hours of coursework and a certification exam to become a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP). This certification is held by approximately 2,000 chiropractors across the United States. I am currently working on becoming a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians (DACBSP), the top certification in sports held by less than 500 chiropractors nationwide. This diplomate process includes 200 hours of coursework, 250 hours of field study working at sporting events, and a written abstract for publication. This process will hopefully be completed in the next two years.”
Dr. Hayward is a 2014 graduate of the University of Iowa, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in human physiology. He then earned his DC in 2016 and has been in practice just over three years, all of which have been at Vanderloo Chiropractic in Waterloo. He also works with the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team and Bremer County Bucks rugby team as their team chiropractor.
He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist as well.
“I am grateful for the skills and knowledge I received to provide the best care to my patients and the athletes of the Cedar Valley,” said Dr. Hayward. “I look forward to continually learning and advancing my skill set to help athletes of all ages and abilities reach their goals.”
Dr. Hayward suggests that anyone interested in becoming a chiropractor should study anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics of the human body.
“My undergraduate study featured a BS in human physiology,” he said, “but I had classmates at Palmer who studied business in their undergraduate studies and added the required anatomy and physiology classes. A willingness to help people is the number one aptitude needed for being a chiropractor. Being a good listener and communicator is also very important.”
For more information on Chiropractic, visit the Palmer College website (www.palmer.edu) or contact Dr. Hayward at Vanderloo Chiropractic via www.vanderloochiropractic.com or 319-232-1143.