INDEPENDENCE – Hazel L. Mason, 54, of Independence, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Mason’s body was cremated and memorial services are being planned for a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on November 22, 1965, in San Bernardino, California, the daughter of Robert Lee and Erna Louise (Bowers) Mahaffey. She graduated from high school in Bloomington, California, and then attended college in California. She married Paul Harry Smith Mason in California. At the time of her death, she was the manager of the Goodwill Store in Independence.
Mrs. Mason is survived by her husband, Paul, of Rozet, Wyoming; one son, James Mason of Wyoming; one daughter, Janet Mason of St. Paul, Minnesota; and two brothers, Crandall (Marilyn) Mahaffey and Bob (Penny) Mahaffey, both of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
