HAZLETON — It’s that time of year again when the Hazleton/Fontana Cemetery Association will be doing the spring cleanup. If you have winter grave decorations there that you want to keep, please have Wednesday, April 15. The association will remove all remaining decorations on April 20.
New spring decorations can be placed in the cemetery starting April 21. Please see the signs at the cemetery entrances for abbreviated regulations. One shepherd’s hook and miniature flag, as well as two container units, permitted per grave. All others will be removed.
A full enumeration of grave decoration regulations can be had by requesting one from the township clerk at 1860 125th Street, Hazleton, IA 50641.
Following these regulations helps Hazleton Township cemeteries remain beautiful and well-maintained.