As I began to write this article for the month of November, I found myself reflecting on the year 2020. In some ways, the year has flown by. So many things have happened this year, and then part of the year drug on. But I am reminded that no matter what happened this year, I got to spend another year with the people I love. I am so thankful and grateful for that opportunity.
Some people cannot say that. They may have had a year that an illness took the one they loved. Or maybe they got news themselves that they were headed into a battle they have never been in before. This year seemed particularly tough for those facing cancer. And yet the talk around the watercooler, on Zoom meetings, in homes, and places of work was about a different C word, COVID-19. Not to make one more important than the other or even to compare them to each other, but to recognize the struggle of this year.
Giving in areas of non-profits were down across the board. Even our own Relay For Life Event for Buchanan County struggled with how to continue to raise funds in ways that we have never done before amongst the COVID-appropriate ways to keep people safe. As this year comes to an end soon (can you believe December is just around the corner?), please consider giving to Relay For Life as our teams continue to raise funds to fight cancer, fund research, and help those fighting a battle to have another year with the people they love.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer kills more men and women each year in the U.S. than any other form of cancer. Nearly 80 percent of lung cancer deaths in the U.S. are thought to result from smoking, but it can be diagnosed in anyone. People who have never smoked or who have quit can get lung cancer, too. Learn more at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/lung-cancer.html. #LungCancerAwarenessMonth #AttackingCancer
Quitting smoking isn’t easy. It takes time. And a plan. The Great American Smoke Out isn’t necessarily the day for smokers to quit smoking, but rather the day for smokers to start their journey toward a smoke-free life. November 19 is the 45th annual Great American Smoke Out (GASO). GASO is an opportunity to commit to a smoke- and tobacco-free life – not just for a day, but year-round. There’s no better time to quit, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC lists smoking as one of the conditions that might put a person at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Take the first step today. Find out how by visiting cancer.org/smokeout or calling 1-800-227-2345.
The ACS recommends yearly lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan (LDCT) for people at higher risk for lung cancer. Screening can detect lung cancer early, when treatment is more likely to be effective and save lives. If you currently smoke or previously quit, are age 55 or over, and in fairly good health, talk with your health care provider about your risk for lung cancer, what to expect from screening, and if screening is a good option for you. Screening for lung cancer is covered by most health insurance.
Regardless of whether you have ever smoked, the most common symptoms of lung cancer are:
- A cough that does not go away or gets worse
- Coughing up blood or rust-colored sputum (spit or phlegm)
- Chest pain that is often worse with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing
- Hoarseness
- Weight loss and loss of appetite
- Shortness of breath
- Feeling tired or weak
- Infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia that do not go away or keep coming back
- New onset of wheezing
“Lung cancer was once considered a terminal diagnosis, but today there is hope. We not only have the advances in early detection, but new approaches across the spectrum of treatments are helping lung cancer patients live longer,” said Dr. Cance.
For more information on lung cancer, visit cancer.org.
- *Source: American Cancer Society