INDEPENDENCE – With the beginning of summer, the American Red Cross is asking you to help save lives by donating blood in Independence on Monday, May 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
It is imperative that donors schedule an appointment in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. To schedule an appointment you can call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or download the Red Cross App. You can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the RapidPass online the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
The American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. All Red Cross staff, volunteers, and donors must wear a mask. Donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide the manufacturer’s name when they come to donate. There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated. We are especially in need of Blood Types A, B, and O.
If at all possible, please take (make) time to donate blood on Monday, May 17. New donors, give it a try.