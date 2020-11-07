OELWEIN – MercyOne is offering free mammograms from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Oelwein Medical Center, 201 8th Avenue SE. Pre-registration and appointments are required. While limited appointments are available, a number of times are open.
To schedule an appointment, call 319-292-2225.
This event is for women age 40 and older who face cost barriers when it comes to receiving an annual mammogram.
The event is hosted by MercyOne with financial support from the Care For Yourself program, MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, and Check the Girls Foundation.