In recognition of Occupational Therapy Month, this article highlights this important form of rehabilitative care. People of all ages benefit from occupational therapy. The public may confuse occupational therapy (OT) with physical therapy (PT). While both are rehabilitative in nature, there are differences between the two.
Occupational therapy and physical therapy share the goal of improving and/or preventing the worsening of a condition or one’s quality of life due to an injury, surgery, or illness. While PT is recommended for decreasing pain and improving or restoring movement, strength, and range of motion following a surgery or an injury, OT’s goal is to help people perform daily tasks with greater ease, focusing on fine and gross motor skills required for everyday life.
An occupational therapist focuses on making the client’s home and school/work environment optimal for everyday life. For example, an occupational therapist may help a person recovering from a stroke relearn how to do daily tasks, like dressing or eating with silverware. The occupational therapist may also make changes in the home, like installing a grab bar in the shower.
The main goals of OT are to:
- Maximize one’s ability to safely and effectively perform various daily tasks
- Promote independence and productivity
- Educate caregivers on how to help someone undergoing OT
Makenzie Boerm, OTD, OTR/L, CLT, is an occupational therapist at UnityPoint Clinic Therapy – Parkway Place, Cedar Falls. When asked why she chose this profession, Dr. Boerm said, “I decided to pursue occupational therapy as a career as I felt it was a profession that was rewarding and adaptable in terms of working in multiple settings and with various age groups.”
Your physician may recommend OT when a condition or illness affects your ability to perform some day-to-day tasks. Examples of conditions that OT may be used for include:
- Recovery from an injury or a surgery
- Pain management
- Neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or recovery from a stroke
- Joint conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Hand conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and trigger finger
- Developmental conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disorders, and intellectual disabilities
- Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease
The range of conditions that may call for occupational therapy is extensive, and challenging for the client and therapist alike. But there are rewards, too.
“Although it can be a challenge working with clients who have to endure many different types of diseases and diagnoses that can impact their ability to participate in meaningful occupations (i.e., working, playing, dressing, etc.), it is a joy to be a part of a client’s process to recovery so they can participate in occupations that bring joy and meaning to their everyday life,” Dr. Boerm said.
An occupational therapist will review your medical history and condition to determine your needs, and will use this information to develop a therapy plan and set specific goals. Some of the things that may be involved as part of OT include:
- Helping a client learn or relearn how to get dressed, eat, and bathe
- Assess the client’s home/school/workplace to identify ways to make their daily tasks easier
- Teach the client how to use assistive devices, such as wheelchairs and walkers
- Help with tasks that require fine motor skills, such as writing or buttoning a shirt
- Train the client on ways to safely get into and out of a chair, a bed, or a bathtub
- Teach exercises to help increase flexibility or reduce pain
- Aid with programs that help the client return to work
- Educate the client regarding strategies for managing stress
- Teach loved ones/caregivers on how to effectively support the client day-to-day
Occupational therapists work in a variety of facilities, including:
- Outpatient clinics or offices
- Inpatient facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes
- Mental health facilities
- Schools
- Home health agencies
“We [OTs] focus on increasing client autonomy through developing skills or adapting the environment so each client can be successful throughout the therapy process and in daily activities,” Dr. Boerm concluded.
It’s important to talk to your doctor about the type of therapy – if any – that’s right for you. What you ultimately choose depends on your specific condition and individual needs. Working closely with your doctor can help you decide which therapy is best for you.