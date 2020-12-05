INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue, is hosting a LifeServe Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8. Please – no walk-ins. Appointments are required and may be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
In addition, LifeServe Blood Center is seeking community members who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 antibodies to donate convalescent plasma to meet the dramatically rising plasma needs of local hospitals.
“In the past 14 days, LifeServe has provided more than 650 units of convalescent plasma to local hospitals,” said Danielle West, director of marketing and public relations at LifeServe Blood Center. “We’re asking for the public’s help to spread the word and for people who have recovered from COVID to step up and donate. We expect the demand for this type of blood product to double in the coming week. Only plasma given to a community blood center such as LifeServe Blood Center can help local hospital patients. Plasma given to a paid plasma center is needed for pharmaceutical use. While that is important, it will not immediately impact patients in our hospitals today.”
An eligible COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who believe they had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation are encouraged to complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility. Additionally, all blood donors receive an antibody test as part of the regular donation process. Potential donors can schedule an appointment or seek more information about convalescent plasma donations at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donate/recovered-covid-19-patient-plasma-donation or by calling 800-287-4903.