In recognition of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we at the Bulletin Journal wish to remind our readers about the importance of early detection, regular checkups, and being vigilant when it comes to catching this disease early.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is an organization made up of doctors and disease experts who look at research on the best way to prevent diseases and make recommendations on how doctors can help patients avoid diseases – or find them early.
The USPSTF recommends that women ages 50 to 74 who are at average risk for breast cancer get a mammogram every two years, while women ages 40 to 49 should speak with their health care professional about when to start and how often to get a mammogram.
Mammography
Mammograms can detect cancer up to two years before the patient or their doctor would be able to feel it in a physical exam. This form of testing has helped reduce breast cancer mortality rates by nearly 40 percent since 1990. Mammograms have an 87 percent accuracy rate with detecting breast cancer. That number is higher for women over the age of 40.
Risk Factors
Breast cancer appears to be caused by a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors, including:
- Age – older than 50 years
- Genetic mutations – BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes
- A family history of the disease – mother, sister, daughter or multiple relatives on mother’s or father’s side with the disease
- Onset of menstrual periods before the age of 12
- Dense breast tissue
Statistics
- 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 12 percent) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
- In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
- About 2,620 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2020. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 883.
- About 42,170 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2020 from breast cancer. Death rates have been steady in women under 50 since 2007, but have continued to drop in women over 50. The overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1.3 percent per year from 2013 to 2017. These decreases are thought to be the result of treatment advances and earlier detection through screening.
- For women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.
- As of January 2020, there are more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S., including women currently being treated and those who have finished treatment.
- Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. In 2020, it’s estimated that about 30 percent of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.
- In women under age 45, breast cancer is more common in Black women than white. Overall, Black women are more likely to die of breast cancer. For Asian, Hispanic, and Native American women, the risk of developing and dying from breast cancer is lower. Ashkenazi Jewish women have a higher risk of breast cancer because of a higher rate of BRCA mutations.
- Breast cancer incidence rates in the U.S. began decreasing in the year 2000, after increasing for the previous two decades. They dropped by 7 percent from 2002 to 2003 alone. One theory is that this decrease was partially due to the reduced use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) by women after the results of a large study called the Women’s Health Initiative were published in 2002. These results suggested a connection between HRT and increased breast cancer risk. In recent years, incidence rates have increased slightly by 0.3 percent per year.
- A woman’s risk of breast cancer nearly doubles if she has a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Less than 15 percent of women who get breast cancer have a family member diagnosed with it.
- About 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers can be linked to known gene mutations inherited from one’s mother or father. Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are the most common. On average, women with a BRCA1 mutation have up to a 72 percent lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. For women with a BRCA2 mutation, the risk is 69 percent. Breast cancer that is positive for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations tends to develop more often in younger women. An increased ovarian cancer risk is also associated with these genetic mutations. In men, BRCA2 mutations are associated with a lifetime breast cancer risk of about 6.8 percent; BRCA1 mutations are a less frequent cause of breast cancer in men.
- About 85 percent of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of it. These occur due to genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and life in general, rather than inherited mutations.
- The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are sex (being a woman) and age (growing older).
- Alcohol intake, smoking, obesity, and a lack of physical activity, are also risk factors for breast cancer.
Treatment Options
A number of life-saving treatment options are available for breast cancer patients:
- Lumpectomy
- Mastectomy
- Lymph node dissection
- Prophylactic surgery/breast reconstruction
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Hormonal therapy
- Target therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Complementary and holistic medicine
Talk to Your Doctor
If you are concerned about your breast health, or simply have questions, talk to your medical provider.
Sources:
