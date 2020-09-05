INDEPENDENCE – As of Friday, September 4, the Iowa Public Health COVID-19 “dashboard” website (coronavirus.iowa.gov) reported 180 positive cases in Buchanan County, with 3,611 tests. Of the 180, 124 cases have recovered.
Just one death in Buchanan County has been attributed to the coronavirus. This occurred in June.
At the beginning of August, the state reported Buchanan County had 103 cases. Since that time, officials re-analyzed the tracking system and are now reporting, as of July 31, there were 109 cases total.
As a reminder, Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) Director Tai Burkhart encourages all residents to make prevention a priority by taking simple precautionary actions:
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm
- Staying home when ill
If you feel you have been exposed to the virus, BCPH offers a few things to consider:
- Were you in close contact with a known case? Close contact means within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Just being at the same venue does not mean you are in close contact.
- If you feel that you may have been exposed, call your health care provider. Another option to help determine the need for self-isolation and testing is Buchanan County Health Center’s COVID Call Center. The phone number is 319-332-0894. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- If in doubt, isolate yourself for 14 days since the date of exposure.
In addition to socially/physically distancing, everyone needs to clean their hands often, stay home when ill, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and cover the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear up to 14 days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever (greater than 100.4°), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste or smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider or the call center.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH web page at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, or follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth or on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.