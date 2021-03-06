INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust (BCHT) recently announced awarding more than $58,500 in grant funding to the following area organizations to fulfill their requests for health-related projects and equipment.
- $15,741 to the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new bunker gear
- $2,580 to St. Athanasius School for COVID mitigation supplies and hands-free water-filling station
- $5,000 to the Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office for medical supplies and equipment for the “Rescue Program”
- $22,899 to Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) for intravenous supplies and medication holders for the MedSurg department; an eye cart stretcher and epidural chair for the surgery department; a lift assist chair for Lexington Estate; IV training equipment and supplies for the clinical education department; and a medical vascular doppler for BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup
- $2,000 to Jay’s Closet for outdoor dropoff implementation
- $5,100 to St. John School for hands-free water filling stations
- $3,398 to Independence Parks & Recreation Department for AEDs
- $1,845 to Kidsville Early Learning Center for a hands-free water filling station
The awardees were all grateful for the funds.
“The Buchanan County Health Trust has been amazing!” said Jennifer Sornson, St. Athanasius School principal. “St. A’s is so appreciative to have this support as we implement many safety measures in our school.”
“We are incredibly appreciative of the ongoing grants provided by the health trust,” said Steve Slessor, BCHC chief executive officer. “The grants this year will have a positive impact on five of our departments and the patients they serve. More broadly though, we appreciate the health trust’s impact on the many organizations across our county that positively impact the health of our communities.”
“Jay’s Closet is very appreciative of the grant we received,” said Melissa Trumbauer. “With this grant, we will be able create dropoff and pickup locations for Jay’s Closet in Jesup.”
Jay’s Closet is an outreach program to help meet the needs of citizens of Jesup. This program is available to all residents at no cost. Contact them at jclosetjesup@gmail.com for more information.
“The entire St. John School community would like to thank the Buchanan County Health Trust committee for their very generous grant,” said Principal Jim Gieryng. “St. John School has taught all of their classes in-person since August. Our COVID mitigation policy included shutting down all of our drinking fountains. That left us with one outdated and slow water bottle filling station. Thanks to BCHT, we will be installing three new hands-free water bottle filling stations. This will alleviate lines at the filling station, especially after gym class and recess. It will also no longer be necessary for students to bring such large water bottles to school to get them through the day.”
“On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Buchanan County Health Trust for awarding us the funds to purchase two pieces of potential lifesaving equipment in the form of an AED for the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex and an AED for River’sEDGE Sports & Fitness,” said Angie Kiler and Bob Beatty. “We are extremely happy to have another safety measure in place at each of these facilities. Thank you once again.”
“Kidsville is grateful for the support from the BCHT!” said Kelly Walton, director of Kidsville Early Learning Center. “The staff and children are very excited to have easy and convenient access to drinking water that is now ‘hands-free!’ Thank you!”
BCHT is currently accepting grant request applications for July 2021 review.
BCHT is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its foundation in 1989, the health trust has granted more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The next deadline to submit a grant request application is June 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com.
For more information about the Buchanan County Health Trust, please call 319-332-0905.