INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Trust is pleased to close out the 2020 year by providing more than $46,000 in grant funding to Buchanan County nonprofit organizations, fulfilling their health and medical equipment-, supply-, and training-related needs.
“We are always humbled to help organizations improve and grow with the gift of funding for their special health-related projects, but this year has been extremely gratifying knowing that many of the grants that have been awarded have been specifically used to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and schools,” said Michelle McBride, Buchanan County Health Trust board member.
The Buchanan County Health Trust awarded the following organizations with grants during the 2020 calendar year:
- Aurora Comet Center – $1,500
- Aurora Fire & Rescue – $1,727
- Buchanan County EMS Association – $2,240
- Buchanan County Health Center – $11,514
- City of Hazleton – $2,500
- East Buchanan Community School District – $590
- Jesup School District – $2,208
- Kidsville Early Learning Center – $2,985
- Little Island Daycare – $4,000
- Rowley Fire Department – $1,280
- St. Athanasius School – $5,000
- St. John School – $4,824
- Together for Youth Health Programming – $5,000
- Women, Land, & Legacy of Buchanan County – $1,405
Currently accepting grant request applications for spring 2021 review, the Buchanan County Health Trust is a nonprofit organization exclusively for charitable, education, and scientific purposes which benefit or support medical and health care for persons within Buchanan County. Since its founding in 1989, the health trust has awarded more than $693,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations within Buchanan County.
The deadline to submit a grant request application is February 15. Applications may be found online at BuchananHealthTrust.com. For more information, or to donate to the Buchanan County Health Trust, please visit BuchananHealthTrust.com, or call 319-332-0905.