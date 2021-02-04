INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH), in collaboration with Buchanan County health care agencies, continue to diligently plan for and distribute COVID-19 vaccine as provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
With Phase 1A complete, Buchanan County has moved into Phase 1B, which includes the vaccination of individuals age 65 and older among other priority groups. BCPH receives a weekly allocation of vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Once received, BCPH promptly distributes vaccine supply among area clinics for administration to their patients.
There are more than 4,000 individuals in Buchanan County who qualify by age for Phase 1B. During the first week of February, BCPH received 600 doses to distribute among all who qualify for Phase 1B and are actively administering all 600 doses.
Due to the low quantity of doses received from the Iowa Department of Public Health, individuals ages 65 and older will receive a phone call from their primary care provider’s office as more vaccine becomes available. These individuals do not need to call their provider to be placed on a wait list.
Individuals ages 65 and older who seek primary care services outside of Buchanan County should contact their provider to see if they will be providing vaccine to their patients and how they will be notified. BCPH is actively working with local pharmacies to be able to distribute vaccine, should an individual’s out-of-county provider choose not to administer the vaccine to its patients.
Several local clinics have begun to provide their patients with the vaccine and will continue to call upon patients who meet current qualifications as supply increases. With all information subject to change, BCPH and its partners appreciate the community’s interest and patience as they continue to prepare for more vaccine to arrive and distribute.
For more information, and to stay up-to-date with the latest news and announcements from Buchanan County Public Health, please visit Buchanan County Public Health on Facebook.