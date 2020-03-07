If you have a hard time hearing the voice on the other end of the line, it may not be your phone carrier’s fault. This is one of a number of signs that you may be experiencing hearing loss. Others include the need to ask people to repeat themselves often, difficulty hearing the higher-pitched voices of children, thinking that people around you are mumbling all the time, difficulty hearing conversations in noisy environments (like restaurants), or being told by others that you need to get your hearing checked.
Hearing loss is common as we age and can be more prevalent in those who work in loud environments, such as in factories, around farm equipment, or use firearms regularly without hearing protection. The severity of hearing loss can vary on a spectrum from mild to profound.
There are four main types of hearing loss, depending on which part of your auditory system is affected.
- Conductive hearing loss occurs when there is something physically blocking sound from getting through the outer or middle hear.
- Sensorineural hearing loss is the result of inner ear and nerve problems.
- A person may have mixed hearing loss, which has elements of the first two causes.
- Or finally, they may have auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder, a problem where sound stimuli are received properly by the ear, but the signal gets scrambled and misinterpreted as it travels through nerve pathways.
Many people may not notice symptoms immediately, or when they do, they may think that they are not severe enough to warrant getting check out. Left untreated, however, hearing loss can worsen and even lead to other problems.
Studies have found that one such complication is a much higher risk of developing dementia.
“When you have hearing loss, you aren’t getting direct stimulation of the brain,” explains Mackenzie Emery, a hearing instrument specialist with New Sound Hearing Center in Cedar Falls. “The neurons [that process hearing] aren’t firing normally, so the brain shifts things around to understand, which is a huge detriment to all other cognitive processes.”
In other words, your brain becomes overworked trying to compensate for the lack of hearing information and wears itself out as it tries to help you process what is going on around you. The end result is that your brain is too taxed to handle other functions like memory and decision making.
Untreated hearing loss can also contribute to increased depression, irritability, and social isolation, as well as lead to difficulties completing job tasks, which can impact one’s livelihood and put sufferers at a higher risk for falls.
Hearing loss may also be a sign of other underlying health issues, such as diabetes or heart problems.
If you or a loved one is experiencing signs of hearing loss, it is best to get it evaluated early on before it becomes a bigger problem.
In Independence, it is possible to be evaluated every Tuesday at Buchanan Country Health Center (BCHC). Dr. Seema Arab-Wilson, Doctor of Audiology at New Sounds Hearing Center, comes once a week and provides scheduled hearing screenings. These screenings last an hour and are free of charge to those who are considering purchasing hearing aids. Appointments can be scheduled through New Sound’s main office by calling 319-234-4360.
You may also speak with your primary care physician and seek a referral to Dr. Kevin Carpenter, an ENT with Physicians Clinic of Iowa out of Cedar Rapids, who comes to BCHC one Wednesday a month.
At the screening, they will look in your ears, and you will undergo several tests where they will have you listen to sounds and speech at different volumes to determine the type and degree of your hearing loss and the percentage of speech that you are able to understand. They will discuss these results with you as well as options for hearing aids or other relevant treatments. They do ask that if you have a head cold, you wait until you recover to schedule an appointment, as congestion may interfere with the results.
If you are over the age of 60 or are showing signs of hearing loss, take the time now to make an appointment and keep the quality of life you are enjoying now.