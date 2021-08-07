INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County is seeing an increase in coronavirus infections.
“The CDC has the county listed at ‘high community level transmission’ along with many surrounding counties,” said Tai Burkhart, MPH, BSN, RN, director of Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH).
As of Wednesday, BCPH reported 21 new cases within the previous week, with 10 just occurring since Monday.
“We would like to remind people that the vaccine is a great tool to fight against COVID,” said Burkhart. “It is extremely effective in preventing death from this virus. It is important for people to make educated decisions regarding if the vaccine is right for them. They should consult with their medical provider and then determine whether or not to be vaccinated. Do not make decisions based on what others are doing or what the internet and/or social media is telling you to do.”
Vaccines are available in Buchanan County at all medical providers’ offices (Buchanan County Health Center and MercyOne), Hartig Drug, and Walmart Pharmacy. They are also available at BCHC Pharmacy in Oelwein and other major retail pharmacy chains.
While booster doses have been discussed, Burkhart says the way vaccines are authorized by the FDA for emergency use in the U.S. makes it tough for public health officials to change recommendations to include a third dose.
“As a result, ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC) has not yet voted on whether to recommend a booster for immunocompromised persons or anyone already vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said. “For now, those who are immunocompromised should still get vaccinated with the one- or two-dose series (depending on the vaccine) and continue to take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19 — like wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, and staying six feet away from others. Everyone who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and those around them from the very contagious Delta variant.”
BCPH states, “if you have concerns or questions about receiving the vaccine – please consult your health care provider. They will know your health history and can provide the most accurate medical advice for you and your family.”
As of August 5, the CDC reported the following statistics for Buchanan County:
- Total people fully vaccinated: 9,273 representing 43.8 percent of the total population.
Breakdown by age:
- Population ≥ 12 years of age: 9,273 representing 52.4 percent of that group.
- Population ≥ 18 years of age: 8,955 representing 57.1 percent of that group.
- Population ≥ 65 years of age: 3,329 representing 86.1 percent of that group.
Visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view for more data.
Masks are now recommended by the CDC for everyone over two years old while indoors, regardless of vaccine status.
“This is just one more layer of protection,” said Burkhart. “As we saw last fall, the masks were very affective in fighting against COVID, but also protecting against other respiratory diseases such as influenza and RSV.”
Burkhart also cautions you to stay home if you are ill.
“If you suspect you have COVID or have been exposed to COVID, get tested,” she said. “If you are sick and feel that you need to be seen by a medical provider, schedule an appointment. If you don’t feel that you need to see a provider, you can pick up home test kits from Buchanan County Public Health. We prefer that you call our office with your request, and we can bring the kits out to your vehicle. If you walk-in, please wear your mask.”
Buchanan County Public Health is located at 1413 1st Street W. The phone number is 319-332-0860. Follow them at Buchanan County Public Health, Iowa on Facebook.