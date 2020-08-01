INDEPENDENCE – On March 24, Tai Burkhart of the Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) announced the first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been confirmed for the county.
At that time, she encouraged all residents to make prevention a priority by taking simple precautionary actions:
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm
- Staying home when ill
Unfortunately, in early June the first COVID-19 death was announced.
At the end of June, BCPH put out a statement saying Buchanan County had seen a spike in cases.
“We had no new cases during the first two weeks in June,” Burkhart reported at the time. “Since June 17, we have had 11 new cases.”
In addition, she said 91 percent of those new cases were among individuals 45 years of age and younger.
“We know that large gatherings have the greatest potential of spreading COVID very quickly,” Burkhart said. “We want more than anything for Buchanan County residents to remain healthy. We also understand how frustrating it is to be separated from friends and family. Yet, social/physically distancing is one of the best prevention measures a person can take to protect themselves and others.”
At the end of July, reported cases total 103. Burkhart cautions that number may rise as test results for the past week have not been reported back from the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa.
As of July 31, the Iowa Public Health COVID-19 “dashboard” website (coronavirus.iowa.gov) reported 55 Buchanan County cases have recovered.
BCPH continues to promote wearing and caring for a mask for those older than two and do not have other issues. The one-use masks should be disposed of properly. The popular cloth masks should be frequently washed. More mask information is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website www.cdc.gov under the “Coronavirus” links.
If you feel you have been exposed to the virus, BCPH offers a few things to consider:
- Were you in close contact with a known case? Close contact means within six feet
for 15 minutes or more. Just being at the same venue does not mean you are in
close contact.
- If you feel that you may have been exposed, call your healthcare provider. Other
options to help determine the need for self-isolation and testing is Buchanan
County Health Center’s COVID Call Center. The phone number is 319-332-0894. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- If in doubt, isolate yourself for 14 days since the date of exposure.
In addition to socially/physically distancing, everyone needs to clean their hands often, stay home when ill, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and cover the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear up to 14 days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever (greater than 100.4), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste or smell. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider or the call center.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH web page at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus or follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth or on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.