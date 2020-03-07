The news and social media are exploding with hysteria about the coronavirus that has sickened thousands in a small part of China and is seemingly threatening lives across the planet. Around the U.S., hospitals are seeing panicked patients coming in with flu-like symptoms, fearing that they have been stricken by this disease, and cities like San Francisco are declaring states of emergency, despite not having a single case of the virus and the CDC’s statement that the risk level for COVID-19 in the U..S is low.
Dr. Henry Miller, a senior fellow in health studies at the Pacific Research Institute, in addressing this issue, stated to the press, “There is the possibility not only of local outbreaks but also that local public health officials or politicians will overreact…(though) it’s wise to prepare.”
In light of his observations, let us take a rational look at the situation.
Most of the 80,000 cases and 2,700 deaths from this newly discovered respiratory illness have been confined to Wuhan, China, though they are slowly popping up in clusters around the world. So far, there are only 60 confirmed cases in the U.S.
People panic when they see a death toll as high as the population of Jesup, but we need to keep this in perspective. These numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to the world population of 7.7 billion and the U.S. population of 327 million. Wuhan, China has a population of 11 million people, so the overall percentage of the population that is infected is very low. By comparison every year, just in the U.S., there are up to 45 million people infected with influenza, with as many as 61,000 deaths. The last few flu seasons have seen upwards of 600,000 deaths worldwide.
Most COVID-19 deaths have been among the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. This is the same as with many respiratory infections. These deaths have been happening primarily in areas where there is severe urban overcrowding, poor sanitization, poor common knowledge about how germs spread, and poorly managed government-run non-Western health care. I have lived in parts of Eastern Europe and Western Asia and seen these kinds of conditions firsthand. Every year, respiratory illnesses wreak havoc in these cities, shutting down schools and businesses, and creating a surge in hospitalizations during the winter months.
COVID-19 has up to a 14-day incubation period, where people may have no symptoms, but the disease still spreads. Health officials have been screening and quarantining individuals with possible exposures in an effort to stop the spread and learn more about the disease. When passengers on cruise ships were found to be infected, the choice was made to lock passengers on board since it is known that cruise ships are places where contagious diseases can quickly spread, and there was no way of telling if seemingly healthy passengers had been exposed.
One scholar at John Hopkins, Amesh Adalja, MD, has spoken out against this, saying that they are treating these passengers like “guinea pigs.” Keeping them on board simply gives scientists the opportunity to study how quickly the disease spreads, how long it takes for symptoms to appear, and which treatments are more effective.
While these quarantines may help some to contain the spread of COVID-19 and give public health agencies time and research information to formulate an action plan, they are easily twisted into causes for fear on social media, and do nothing about the countless people who were exposed and spread the virus before travel bans and quarantines started. We can probably look forward to an increase in the number of infections and deaths over the coming weeks, but for those of us living in places with quality health care, there is no reason for panic and mass hysteria.
I am currently working on an awareness campaign for several contagious diseases in Eastern Europe, including tuberculosis, a respiratory disease that infects nearly 2 billion people worldwide with 1.5 million annual deaths, and the advice that we are spreading is entirely relevant to Americans regarding COVID-19.
First: Respiratory infections are highly contagious, so prevention is the best medicine.
Avoid prolonged periods of time in crowded places or around those you know are sick. Practice good hygiene, regular hand washing, and wear a face mask if you must be around sick people. If you know you’re sick, call in to work and otherwise avoid going places where you might spread the illness. Eat a healthy diet, drink plenty of fluids, get adequate sleep, exercise regularly, and avoid substances that can weaken your immune system like alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs.
Second: If you’re sick, get help.
Respiratory infections are usually treatable, and when they do cause fatalities, it is usually because of complications from leaving them untreated. If someone develops symptoms, especially the elderly, children, or people with compromised immune systems, call your health care provider and schedule an appointment, or go to an urgent care. Follow your doctor’s advice on treatment, and take any medicines as prescribed, even if your symptoms improve.
This advice holds true whether we are talking about COVID-19, tuberculosis, or the seasonal flu, which, in my opinion, is a far greater health hazard to Buchanan County, Iowa, than the coronavirus.