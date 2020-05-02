“Training gives us an outlet for suppressed energies created by stress and thus tones the spirit just as exercise conditions the body.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger
Trends in psychological distress during the COVID-19 outbreak are developing. Although self-isolation, social distancing, working from home, and the use of personal protective equipment are helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, an uptick is beginning to occur in mental health disorders.
According to Scott Keeter, a senior survey advisor at the PEW Research Center where nonpartisan demographic research is analyzed, one in five adults are experiencing symptoms of mental health disorders in reaction to the COVID-19 situation. Effects on mental well-being in the form of fear, anxiety, nervousness, sleep disorders, depression, and loneliness are being reported.
One of the most effective methods to combat overwhelming feelings of anxiety and depression is to simply start moving. Complying with social distancing and shelter-in-place COVID strategies leaves us confined to our homes or apartments. Unfortunately, confinement provides ample opportunities to be sedentary and worry.
A study conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that jogging for 15 minutes per day or walking for an hour reduces the risk of major depression by 26 percent. We can take advantage of not being able to go about our normal daily routine by inserting small amounts of activity.
The positive physiological effects on mental health by being physically active are almost immediate. Some of the chemical responses to activity include the release of endorphins, dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. Once the chemical responses in the brain are released, they work to improve feelings of self-worth, aid focus, relieve muscular tension, boost energy, and improve memory. It is equally important to note that maintaining a physical fitness routine of moderate activity is key to preventing relapses.
So, how do we get started? It can be overwhelming and stressful to think about what the next step should be. Recommendations of up to 30 minutes per day or as little as 15 minutes are suggested. Take that first step and do what you can initially, even if it is a commitment to five minutes a day.
Next, keep it simple and choose low- to moderate-impact activities like walking, dancing, stretching, or yoga and Pilates type exercises, as these are proven to be effective in boosting positive energy. You can even think back to grade school and reintroduce yourself to those silly calisthenics our PE teachers started class with.
Know and understand that exercise doesn’t have to be at a level of intensity that promotes laborious breathing and profuse sweating to benefit our mental and physical well-being. The activity you chose to participate in should be enjoyable and at a comfortable but challenging level.
Common obstacles to regular participation in exercise include busy schedules, fatigue, pain, and lack of confidence. If you feel that your daily responsibilities don’t permit an opportunity to be more active, set aside five to 10 minutes at least once a day at a time where you feel the most overwhelmed. This can provide you with a sense of clarity and motivation, and suppress negative emotions.
One of the best times to exercise is when you feel like you have the least amount of energy to do anything. A short burst of moderate activity can naturally boost your energy levels. If confidence is standing in your way, set achievable short-term goals like getting outside and walking for five minutes or briskly walking up a set of stairs three to five times daily. This will provide you with a sense of accomplishment you can continually build upon.
Note that pain should never be a factor in rating effectiveness of exercise. If you are experiencing pain, call for an on-site or telehealth consult with a physical therapist at Millennium Therapy, your family physician, or chiropractor before proceeding with the activity that is facilitating pain. Please consult your medical provider before beginning an exercise program.
“A few well-designed movements, properly performed in a balanced sequence, are worth hours of doing sloppy calisthenics or forced contortion.” – Joseph Pilates
If you would like assistance with beginning a physical fitness program that is compatible with your current lifestyle, call Millennium Therapy in Independence at 319-334-5155.
Stay strong, stay safe, and be proactive and have a positive outlook. We are here to help you.