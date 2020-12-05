INDEPENDENCE – As of Wednesday, December 2, Buchanan County reported a total of 1,226 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 650 recoveries. The county has seen 10 deaths attributed to the virus. Also on Wednesday the positivity rate was reported to be 14.8 percent, based on a 14-day rolling average.
While the month of November saw a tremendous spike in the number of positive cases, in the last few days the number of new cases has dropped off.
Other good news announced by the Buchanan County Public Health Department (BCPH) is in regard to a possible COVID-19 vaccine. Their statement opened by reminding “all residents the initial doses of vaccine will be limited and will be available to priority populations prioritized according to guidance received from our state and federal partners.”
“The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has preemptively suggested the initial doses of vaccine go to health care providers and those in long-term care facilities,” said Tai Burkhart, director of the Buchanan County Health Department. “As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to offer the vaccine to more people.”
The release goes on to say, “Buchanan County has been working with many of the health care providers in our county these last several months so they can offer the vaccine to their patients. As vaccine becomes more widely available, you can find locations in Buchanan County offering vaccine on our website at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov, our Facebook page (Buchanan County Public Health, Iowa), or on vaccinefinder.org.
“Everyone should continue taking protective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Wash your hands often
- Stay six feet away from others at all times
- Wear a mask when you can’t properly social distance from others
- Recognize that older people and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart issues, and organ transplants, have a much higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also announced this week new guidelines for quarantining if living with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier this year, the guidelines for non-health care, non-residential settings stated “quarantine is no longer recommended if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious individual and the close contacts are wearing face coverings consistently and correctly.
In all scenarios below, an individual is considered a close contact when they have been within six feet of the COVID-19-positive individual for 15 minutes:
- Individuals who are a close contact due to exposure to a household member are required to quarantine for at least 14 days. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.
- Individuals who have COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days. Isolation keeps someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their home.
The CDC has now announced that depending on circumstances, the quarantine period may be reduced from 14 to 10 days.
With any quarantine process, the key is to not start counting days until the end of the quarantine period of the last infected person in the household. Specifically, “Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring. With this strategy, residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 1 percent with an upper limit of about 10 percent.”
For this to work, diagnostic testing resources must be “sufficient and available” and masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.
In the meantime, stress related to coronavirus concerns can lead to depression and other mental health issues. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), with help from a $1 million grant from FEMA, has setup COVID Recovery Iowa. It is a program that offers free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by the COVID-19 public health emergency. It is available 24/7. Counseling will take place via virtual sessions – chat or phone call. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.
Iowans can access services through the following options:
- Call 844-775-9276 to talk with a trained counselor
- Visit COVIDrecoveryiowa.org where a contact form will put a counselor in touch with you.
COVID Recovery Iowa will announce additional programs to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.
For more information about the coronavirus, visit idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus or the state COVID-19 dashboard at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/.