INDEPENDENCE – Four nurses from Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) recently earned a spot on this year’s 100 Great Iowa Nurses list. Outstanding nurses who have made a meaningful impact on their patients, colleagues, and the nursing profession are honored through the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program.
Nancy Brewer, RN; Linda Burrage, RN; Jordan Kayser, BSN, RN; and Anne Trumblee, RN were chosen to receive this prestigious honor following a two-part selection process. After collecting hundreds of nominations from across the state, the panel considers each nominee’s concern for humanity, leadership and mentoring, and contribution to their profession when making their selections.
“We are so proud of our honorees for the exceptional care they provide to patients and their families,” said Tara McEnany, BCHC chief nursing officer. “Having four recipients of the prestigious honor during a pandemic is a testament to the caliber of nursing professionals that we have caring for our community.”
This year’s 100 Great Iowa Nurses celebration will be held virtually on Sunday, May 2.
For more information, or to stay current with the latest news and announcements from BCHC, please visit BCHealth.org, or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.