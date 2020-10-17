BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) has acquired 400 doses of the influenza vaccine through a program with Iowa Department of Public Health. BCPH is working collaboratively with Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) to distribute this vaccine through its primary care clinics in Independence, Jesup, and Oelwein.
Recipients must meet the following requirements to qualify:
- 18 years of age or older
- Have no insurance or insurance doesn’t cover the cost of the vaccine
- Have limited access to the influenza vaccine
If you meet the criteria above and are a BCHC primary care patient, please contact your health care provider’s office to schedule an appointment.
If you are not a patient of a BCHC primary care clinic, please contact BCPH at 319-332-0860 to schedule an appointment, as BCPH cannot guarantee that a nurse will be available for walk-ins. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please leave a message if calling after hours.
Masks are required for all BCHC and BCPH locations.
If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms or have been exposed to a COVID case in the 14 days prior to your appointment, you must call to reschedule.
In order to prevent flu and other viruses from spreading, remember to practice the three Cs:
- Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or upper arm
- Contain germs by staying home when ill
For more information about the novel coronavirus and influenza, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2020-2021.htm.