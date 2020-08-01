Tired of plain corn on the cob? Use the sweet corn from your garden to create something different for dinner tonight. Turmeric, chiles, and chewy-nutty cooked grains balance the sweetness of fresh corn in this loose vegan riff on creamed corn.
Recipe by Chris Morocco.
Coconut-Creamed Corn and Grains
Ingredients
- 2 ears of corn, husked
- 1 T. extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ serrano chile or jalapeño, thinly sliced
- 1 ½" piece fresh ginger, peeled, sliced into matchsticks
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced, plus more for serving
- ¼ t. ground turmeric
- ½ cup cooked grains, such as freekeh, farro, or quinoa
- ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk, plus more for serving
- Kosher salt
- 2 T. store-bought crispy onions, such as Lars Own, French’s, or Maesri
- Lime wedges (for serving)
Preparation
Cut kernels from corn; set aside.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium until shimmering. Cook chile, ginger, garlic, and 1 sliced scallion, tossing, until softened and fragrant, 1–2 minutes. Add turmeric and cook, stirring frequently, just until darkened and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add reserved corn and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, tossing occasionally, until corn is beginning to lightly brown, about 3 minutes. Add grains and cook, tossing often, until heated through and beginning to crisp around the edges, about 2 minutes. Add ½ cup coconut milk; season with salt. Bring to a simmer and cook, adding 1–2 T. water if needed to loosen, until flavors have melded, about 3 minutes.
Transfer corn mixture to a plate. Drizzle with more coconut milk, then top with crispy onions and sliced scallions. Serve with lime wedges alongside for squeezing over.
Source: www.bonappetit.com