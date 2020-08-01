See the Health Beat section in today’s paper to get updates on COVID-19.
Health Beat Section
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 63°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 63°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:26:58 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous in the morning. High 73F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 0mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Luloff retires from City
- Indee’s Zieser snubbed from all-conference first team
- Monarch butterfly habitat
- Chamber hosts annual golf outing
- Finkenauer helps advance pair of bills to improve affordable, quality child care access
- Can’t Hide Our Pride
- Finkenauer helps secure future for Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area
- Roberts & Eddy, P.C. welcomes Andy Hauber
- LAMONT NEWS
- Otterville paving finishes first phase
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.