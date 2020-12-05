The biggest challenge for the holiday season is finding the perfect gift for your loved one and surviving the Christmas binge. And while Christmas is 20 days away, here are seven vital tips to make it through the last weeks of holiday madness.
You can do it…with a healthy spirit, too!
Up Your Water Intake
There is no denying that your alcohol consumption is higher during the holidays. Ensure that your blood doesn’t become a wine stream by drinking more water. Keep a glass of water on your bedside table to drink first thing in the morning, and carry a water bottle with you at all times.
Be Nice, Not Naughty
When you have a Scrooge in your presence, it is a real downer, so don’t be one yourself. Christmas is as good a time as any to be in good spirits. Be compassionate with others and yourself. Smile often, laugh a lot. And if you need it, use aromatherapy to change your mood.
Pull an All-Nighter (Sleeping)
Leave the staying up all night to Santa. There is only so much partial shut-eye you can get before your body shuts down on you. Give the excitement of Christmas a break, and give your body and mind a few full nights of rest.
Fuel Up on Something Besides Cookies
Whoever decided that sending sweets is a good gift idea is sorely mistaken. Cookies and chocolates are constantly in your face – from the grocery store to your office – but don’t let all the icing and sprinkles fool you. You don’t have to ignore them all together. Just eat smart! Indulge in one large snowman cookie or two small snowflakes, and enjoy every bite of the portion-controlled, holiday-themed treat.
Seek Out Vitamin D
The sun has taken cover, and your immune system has gone into hibernation. Cure a host of seasonal ailments by adding a vitamin D supplement to your menu (i.e., egg yolks, salmon, shitake mushrooms) or bust out your bikini and sunbathe in the snow.
Fit in Fitness This Christmas
Whether you are busy or bored, your fitness routine normally takes a major dip this time of year. We recommend completely changing your fitness routine during the holidays so that you force your body to adapt to something new, stay enthusiastic about fitness, and keep burning off that eggnog.
Veg Out
Take this time to kick your feet up and actually relax…but also eat your vegetables. Get in the habit of eating a plate that is 1/4 lean protein, 1/4 whole grains, and 1/2 vegetables now so that you don’t go into veggie shock when the New Year comes. Let’s just say you should make an effort to remain familiar with the word lettuce!