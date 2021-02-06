February is American Heart Month. This article addresses risk factors, heart-healthy foods, and lifestyle options for helping you keep your “ticker” in top-top shape. Before you embark on any changes, consult your doctor to discuss a plan that’s right for you.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, but you can do a lot to protect your heart and stay healthy. Heart-healthy living involves understanding your risk, making choices, and taking steps to reduce your chances of getting heart disease, including coronary heart disease, the most common type.
Coronary and other types of heart disease cause heart attacks, but by taking preventive measures, you can lower your risk of developing heart disease and also improve your overall health and well-being.
Your Risks
The first step toward heart health is understanding your risk of heart disease. Your risk depends on many factors, some of which are changeable and others that are not. Risk factors are conditions or habits that make a person more likely to develop a disease. These risk factors may be different for each person.
Preventing heart disease starts with knowing what your risks factors are and what you can do to lower them. Your risk higher if you:
- Are overweight or obese
- Have prediabetes or diabetes
- Smoke
- Do not get regular physical activity
- Have a family history of early heart disease (father or brother diagnosed before age 55, or mother or sister diagnosed before age 65)
- Have a history of preeclampsia (a sudden rise in blood pressure and too much protein in the urine during pregnancy)
- Have unhealthy eating behaviors
- Are older (age 55 or older for women or age 45 or older for men)
Each risk factor increases a person’s chance of developing heart disease. The more risks you have, the higher your overall risk. Some risk factors cannot be changed. These include your age, sex, and a family history of early heart disease. But many others can be modified. For example, being more physically active and eating healthy are important steps for your heart health. You can make the changes gradually, one at a time. But making them is very important.
Risk factors such as high blood pressure or cholesterol generally don’t have obvious signs or symptoms. A crucial step in determining your risk is to see your doctor for a thorough checkup and risk assessment. Your doctor may use a risk calculator to estimate your risk of having a heart attack, having a stroke, or dying from a heart or blood vessel disease in the next 10 years or throughout your lifetime.
Questions to ask your doctor at your annual checkup include:
- What is my risk of developing heart disease?
- What is my blood pressure? What does it mean for me, and what do I need to do about it?
- What are my cholesterol numbers? What do they mean for me, and what do I need to do about them?
- What is my body mass index (BMI) and waist measurement? Do I need to lose weight for my health?
- What is my blood sugar level, and does it mean I’m at risk for diabetes?
- What other screening tests for heart disease do I need? How often should I return for checkups for my heart health?
- How can we work together to help me quit smoking?
- How much physical activity do I need to help protect my heart?
- What is a heart-healthy eating plan for me? Should I see a registered dietitian or qualified nutritionist to learn more about healthy eating?
- How can I tell when I’m having a heart attack?
- If you already are being treated for heart disease or heart disease risk factors, discuss your treatment plan with your doctor. Ask questions if you do not understand something or need more information. You may want to write down questions before your appointment as well.
Blood Pressure/Cholesterol
Two of the major risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure and high blood cholesterol.
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries as your heart pumps blood. If this pressure rises and stays high over time, it can damage your heart and your blood vessels and lead to plaque buildup. Most adults should have their blood pressure checked at least once a year. If you have high blood pressure, you will likely need to be checked more often. Talk with your doctor about how often you should have your blood pressure checked.
Your doctor will measure your blood pressure to see if it is higher than is recommended. The reading is made up of two numbers, with the systolic number above the diastolic number. These numbers are measures of pressure in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Your blood pressure is considered high when you have consistent systolic readings of 140 mm Hg or higher, or diastolic readings of 90 mm Hg or higher. Based on research, your doctor may also consider you to have high blood pressure if you are an adult or child age 13 or older who has consistent systolic readings of 130 to 139 mm Hg or diastolic readings of 80 to 89 mm Hg, and you have other risk factors for heart disease.
If your blood pressure is high, your doctor will suggest lifestyle changes and may prescribe medicines.
High blood cholesterol is a condition in which your blood has unhealthy levels of cholesterol – a waxy, fat-like substance. Many factors affect your cholesterol levels. For example, age, sex, eating patterns, and physical activity level can affect your cholesterol levels. Children also can have unhealthy cholesterol levels, especially if they’re overweight or their parents have high blood cholesterol.
A blood test can show whether your cholesterol levels are healthy. Talk with your doctor about having your cholesterol tested and how often you need it tested. Your cholesterol numbers will include total cholesterol, “bad” LDL cholesterol and “good” HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.
If you have unhealthy cholesterol levels, your doctor may suggest the lifestyle changes. If heart-healthy lifestyle changes alone are not enough, your doctor may prescribe a statin or other medicine to help manage your cholesterol levels.
Heart-Healthy Foods
Heart-healthy eating involves choosing certain foods, such as fruits and vegetables, while limiting others, such as saturated and trans fats and added sugars.
The following foods are the foundation of a heart-healthy eating plan:
- Vegetables such as leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, kale, cabbage), broccoli, and carrots
- Fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, pears, grapes, and prunes
- Whole grains such as plain oatmeal, brown rice, and whole-grain bread or tortillas
- Fat-free or low-fat dairy foods such as milk, cheese, or yogurt
- Protein-rich foods, including salmon, tuna, and trout, or lean ground beef, pork tenderloin, or skinless chicken or turkey; eggs; nuts, seeds, and soy products (tofu).
Healthy Weight
A healthy weight for adults is usually when the body mass index (BMI) is between 18.5 and 24.9.:
- Underweight – BMI below 18.5
- Healthy weight – BMI of 18.5 to 24.9
- Overweight – BMI of 25 to 29.9
- Obese – BMI of 30 or above
Stress Management
Research suggests that an emotionally upsetting event, particularly one involving anger, can serve as a trigger for a heart attack or angina in some people. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure and other heart disease risk factors. Some of the ways people cope with stress –drinking alcohol, using other substances, smoking, or overeating – are not healthy ways to manage stress.
Learning how to manage stress and cope with problems can improve your mental and physical health. Consider healthy stress-reducing activities such as:
- Talking to a professional counselor
- Participating in a stress management program
- Practicing meditation
- Being physically active
- Trying relaxation techniques
- Talking with friends, family, and community or religious support systems
Regular Physical Activity
- Helps you lose excess weight
- Improves physical fitness
- Lowers many heart disease risk factors such as “bad” LDL cholesterol levels, increase “good” HDL cholesterol levels, and manage high blood pressure
- Lowers stress and improve your mental health
- Lowers your risk for other conditions such as type 2 diabetes, depression, and cancer
Smoking/Vaping Cessation
If you smoke, quit. Smoking can raise your risk of heart disease and heart attack and worsen other heart disease risk factors. Talk with your doctor about programs and products that can help you quit smoking. Also, try to avoid secondhand smoke.
If you have trouble quitting smoking on your own, consider joining a support group. Many hospitals, workplaces, and community groups offer classes to help people quit smoking. For free help and support to quit smoking, you can call the National Cancer Institute’s Smoking Quitline at 1-877-44U-QUIT (1-877-448-7848).
Talk to your doctor if you vape. There is scientific evidence that nicotine and flavorings found in vaping products can damage your heart and lungs.
Quality Sleep
Sleep plays a vital role in good health and well-being throughout your life. During sleep, your body is working to support healthy brain function and maintain your physical health. Not getting enough sleep or good-quality sleep over time can raise your risk for chronic health problems. The amount of sleep you need each day will change over the course of your life.
This numbers below reflect recent American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommendations that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has endorsed:
- Babies, 4 to 12 months: 12 to 16 hours (including naps) - Children 1 to 2 years: 11 to 14 hours (including naps) - Children 3 to 5 years: 10 to 13 hours (including naps) - Children 6 to 12 years: 9 to 12 hours - Teens 13 to 18 years: 8 to 10 hours - Adults 18 years or older: 7 to 9 hours