DES MOINES — Has the pandemic kept you from getting the preventive care you need? While going to the doctor isn’t high on anyone’s list, preventive exams and screenings are crucial for good health – and are the best way to detect life-threatening diseases.
But what is preventive care? Preventive care visits are performed in the absence of a medical condition or symptom. In other words, preventive services help prevent sickness or disease. Your doctor can help identify health conditions in their early stages when they are easier and less costly to treat. Preventive exams can include things like standard immunizations, blood pressure screenings, blood work, and depression screenings.
In order to keep your mind and body in tip-top shape, take a look at what preventive exams and screenings you need, and when:
Women in Their 20s and 30s
- Visit your personal doctor or gynecologist every year to review your overall health, lifestyle, and plans for the future.
- Ask if any tests (like blood work or a cervical cancer screening/pap smear) or immunizations are needed. Just keep in mind that if those tests result in a diagnosis other than preventive care, the appointment could turn into a medical visit where cost-share may apply.
- In addition, review your mental health and family history.
Women in Their 40s
- In addition to a monthly self-breast exam and annual clinic breast exam, talk to your physician about making mammograms part of your health care routine.
- Consider necessary blood work, like a cholesterol panel, or any immunizations you might need updated.
- Discuss any changes you’ve noticed with your body – for example, your bladder control or digestion.
Women in Their 50s and 60s
- Talk to your personal doctor about the need for a colorectal cancer screening and how often you should be screened, or if immunizations are needed for illnesses like shingles, flu, or pneumonia.
- Consider an osteoporosis screening to check out your bone density.
- Check your hearing and vision to spot any potential issues.
Additional Information
This is not an exhaustive list of the preventive tests, screenings, and services you might need, depending on your age. For more information, please talk to your personal doctor.
Many preventive services are covered, depending on your health insurance. Just be sure to check your benefits before receiving services. Wellmark members can check their benefits, by registering or logging in to myWellmark, to understand what will and won’t be covered.
