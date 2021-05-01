Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral (CCRR) will join community organizations across the country in observing Provider Appreciation Day, to celebrate the efforts of local child care providers, in what has been a year of tremendous challenge for child care.
“Child care providers were ‘essential’ long before the pandemic, and the past year has highlighted the lengths to which they are willing to go to keep their doors open, keep children safe and nurtured, support and engage families, and play a critical role in communities,” said Lynette M. Fraga, Ph.D., CEO of Child Care Aware® of America. “Provider Appreciation Day® is a great opportunity to recognize the heroic efforts of providers and to say ‘thank you.’”
Child care providers offered resources and supports to families during an often-traumatic time — a global pandemic and an economic crisis in addition to a national reckoning race. They provided families with safe, healthy, nurturing spaces where children can feel safe, eat healthy meals, grow and learn. Additionally, providers often stepped in to support children in remote learning situations, doing all they could to provide space and supports for school-aged children.
Iowa CCRR has made it their goal to support child care providers across Iowa since 1992 and even more so during the pandemic. CCRR supported providers through various forms such as dropping off health and safety supplies, offering virtual consultation, connecting providers to local resource, provider appreciation events, mental health events and more! Without our child care providers, there would be a shortage of workforce. Running a child care business takes dedication and is essential to support our local communities.
Provider Appreciation Day® is celebrated each year on the Friday before Mother’s Day and was started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey who wanted to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Support for this event has grown each year and it is now recognized by individuals and local governments throughout the U.S.
The Provider Appreciation Day® website, https://providerappreciation.org, includes:
Ideas for celebration
Resources, including a sample letter to request a proclamation from your local government officials, and templates to create certificates or thank you cards for providers
Video tools for parents and community members to thank their local child care provider
Families can find Iowa CCRR resources at www.iowaccrr.org/families.
Join in the virtual celebration for Provider Appreciation Day #PAD21 on social media using #ThankYouChildCare in the days leading up to May 7, 2021