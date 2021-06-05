CEDAR RAPIDS – Each year in June, people across the globe go purple to raise awareness and show support for the more than 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June leading up to The Longest Day® on June 20 to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
Local businesses, attractions, individuals, and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways:
- Wear purple – Whether social distancing at home or safely in your place of work, wear your favorite purple t-shirt, hat, jewelry, etc., and encourage your coworkers, family, friends, and even pets to dress up in purple for the week. Anchors and reporters are encouraged to wear purple during the week of June 14 – 20 to show their support as well.
- Light up purple – Businesses with the capability to light their building purple are encouraged to do so. Local attractions such as bridges, signs, etc., may also light up purple, and individuals can light their homes purple by changing the light bulb on their front porch to a purple bulb.
- Purple flowers in your windows – Color and cut out or print purple flowers to tape up in the windows of your homes and businesses.
- Share your purple on social media – Choose which purple activities you want to participate in and then take pictures, share them on social media, and tag @alziowa and #ENDALZ to turn Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter purple, too.
On June 20, supporters will have the opportunity to participate in The Longest Day®. Participants may choose their favorite activity like biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting, etc., to shine a light on the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and the more than 11 million family members and friends providing care and support. Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support, and research programs.
Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:
- Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
- Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.
- More than 66,000 Iowans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 73,000 family and friends are providing care and support.
Visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam for more information on The Longest Day® and Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
About the Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementias. Visit www.alz.org/iowa or call 1-800-272-3900 for more information. You may also find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.