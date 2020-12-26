Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Dec. 12

12 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Kent Don Zingg, 32, of Independence on charges of robbery in the 2nd degree, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at a residence located at 515 1st Street W, #1.

Sunday, Dec. 13

2:15 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Shannon Marie See, 32, of Independence on charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at a residence located at 515 1st Street W, #1.

Sunday, Dec. 20

6:19 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Albert Jacob Vratney, 33, of Aurora on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and pharmacy – general penalty. The arrest took place at State Highway 150/5th Avenue NE and 4th Street NE.

