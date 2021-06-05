To mark National Migraine Awareness Month, this article touches on symptoms, triggers, and other general information about the condition.
There are 150 different types of headaches, with the most common being tension, migraine, and cluster headaches. Migraine headaches affect men, women, and children. An estimated 10 percent of American children suffer from them. According to the National Headache Foundation, 47 percent of adults in the U.S. experience some form of headache each year.
More than 36 million people experience migraine headaches in the U.S., which is 12 percent of the entire population. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven people suffer from migraines around the globe.
A migraine can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head, and is often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, with pain so severe that it interferes with daily life.
Medications can help prevent some migraines and make them less painful. Medication, along with self-help remedies and lifestyle changes, can help.
Migraines, which often begin in childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood, can progress through four stages: prodrome, aura, attack, and post-drome. Not all migraine sufferers experience all stages.
Prodrome
One or two days before an attack, a person may notice subtle changes that warn of an upcoming migraine, including:
- Constipation
- Food cravings
- Frequent yawning
- Increased thirst and urination
- Mood changes, from depression to euphoria
- Neck stiffness
Aura
For some, aura might occur before or during a migraine. Auras are reversible symptoms of the nervous system that tend to be visual, but can also include other disturbances. Each symptom usually begins gradually, builds up over several minutes, and lasts for 20 to 60 minutes.
Examples of migraine aura include:
- Difficulty speaking
- Hearing noises or music
- Pins and needles sensations in an arm or leg
- Uncontrollable jerking or other movements
- Vision loss
- Visual phenomena, such as seeing various shapes, bright spots, or flashes of light
- Weakness or numbness in the face or one side of the body
Attack
If untreated, a migraine usually lasts from four to 72 hours. How often migraines occur varies from person to the next. Migraines might occur rarely, or strike several times a month.
Post-Drome
After a migraine attack, an individual may feel drained, confused, and washed out for up to a day. Some report feeling elated. Sudden head movement might bring on the pain again briefly.
Causes
Although what causes migraine isn’t clear, it is believed that people who have migraine are more sensitive to their surroundings than others who don’t. These conditions can affect the brain, and may trigger an attack. Triggers are things in one’s surroundings that could set off a migraine. Some people don’t have triggers, while others are aware of them and try to avoid them. They can be different for everyone.
Common triggers include:
- Alcohol
- Bright lights
- Cheese
- Coffee
- Food additives
- Hormonal changes in women
- Loud sounds
- Medications
- Missing sleep, getting too much sleep, or jet lag
- Perfume
- Physical factors such as intense physical exertion and sexual activity
- Smoke
- Stress
- Weather
Diagnosis
Migraine is different for everyone, which can make diagnosing it difficult. If you experience head pain along with any of the symptoms mentioned above, tell your doctor. Before your doctor can diagnose you with migraine, he/she will need more information. Though physical exams are commonly used in diagnosis, the doctor may also want to discuss:
- Attack experiences – length of attack, how close together, and other symptoms in addition to pain
- Daily routine – patterns that will help the doctor identify if the patient is in contact with common triggers
- Family history – a strong indicator
- Severity of pain